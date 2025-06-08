Clean Yield Group Purchases 97 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Clean Yield Group grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 29.2% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 33,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $105.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.68. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.8975 per share. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.59%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $232,244.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,470.22. This trade represents a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.13.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

