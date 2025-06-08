Perennial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $109,739,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $88,339,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 14,376.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,079,000 after purchasing an additional 722,272 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Novartis by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,522,000 after purchasing an additional 399,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,668,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,706,000 after purchasing an additional 368,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $118.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. Novartis’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

