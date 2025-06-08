Perennial Advisors LLC Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.59 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

