Perennial Advisors LLC Takes $815,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in KLA by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in KLA by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in KLA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $17,093,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in KLA by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $808.00 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $551.33 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $710.28 and a 200-day moving average of $700.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. KLA’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. This trade represents a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,829 shares of company stock worth $13,240,166. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.39.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

