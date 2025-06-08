iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC

Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.3%

IAU stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.77. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $64.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

