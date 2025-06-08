UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 27,760 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,760 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in RTX were worth $16,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $139.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.63 and a 200 day moving average of $125.80. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $140.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

