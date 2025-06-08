UMB Bank n.a. Has $444.58 Million Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,397,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,396 shares during the quarter. UMB Financial comprises about 7.3% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 6.05% of UMB Financial worth $444,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 442.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in UMB Financial by 703.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in UMB Financial by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $104.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.35. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $129.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.75.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.37. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $563.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $139.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.13.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $550,995.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,417,490.45. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

