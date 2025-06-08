UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,888 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $76,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $107.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.