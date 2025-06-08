Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $90.00 and last traded at $90.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.
Formula One Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.30.
Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 7.99%.
About Formula One Group
Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Formula One Group
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Oversold Stocks Flashing Bullish Reversal Signals
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- With Novo Nordisk’s CEO Out, Wall Street Wants an American Leader
Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.