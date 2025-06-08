Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $90.00 and last traded at $90.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.30.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 7.99%.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

