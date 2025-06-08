Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 128267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

