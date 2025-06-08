Clean Yield Group Increases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics comprises approximately 1.5% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $828,265,000 after buying an additional 1,637,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $191,823,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,180,000 after acquiring an additional 916,898 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,896,000 after acquiring an additional 497,995 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,447,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $6,602,115.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,499,370.58. This trade represents a 23.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,127.84. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,263 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,355. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $174.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.16. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.47 and a twelve month high of $179.99.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.73.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

