First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 952 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,129 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in HP were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 9,636 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 16,796 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,265 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. HP’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

