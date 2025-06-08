Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Trading Up 30.8% – Should You Buy?

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 30.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 109,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 45,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Adamera Minerals Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.
About Adamera Minerals
Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adamera Minerals
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Oversold Stocks Flashing Bullish Reversal Signals
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- With Novo Nordisk’s CEO Out, Wall Street Wants an American Leader
Receive News & Ratings for Adamera Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamera Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.