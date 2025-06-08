Aaron Saltz Sells 15,328 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) insider Aaron Saltz sold 15,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $256,130.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 296,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,100.96. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
MGNI stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $145.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $24.00 target price on shares of Magnite and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.
Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.
