Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,855 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,481,000 after buying an additional 583,892 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,881,000 after buying an additional 72,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,197,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,963,000 after buying an additional 520,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,069,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,313,000 after buying an additional 241,870 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,884,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,389,000 after buying an additional 60,877 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of IWS stock opened at $129.92 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $140.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.