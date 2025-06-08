Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.42.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, CJS Securities dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 637.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $108.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.38. Prologis has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $132.57. The stock has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

