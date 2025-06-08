Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 180,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH opened at $154.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.51. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $157.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 31.83%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.