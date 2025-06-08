NavPoint Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

NavPoint Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,903 shares during the period. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF accounts for about 1.6% of NavPoint Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. NavPoint Financial Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGMU. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,111,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,820,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,600,000 after buying an additional 707,264 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,466,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,409,000 after buying an additional 613,618 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,018,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,333,000 after buying an additional 531,846 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,233,000.

NYSEARCA:CGMU opened at $26.51 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $27.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

