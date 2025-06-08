Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, CJS Securities decreased their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $108.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.38. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.00%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

