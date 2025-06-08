Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Pines Wealth Management LLC

Pines Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $93.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average is $72.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $93.68.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $13,349,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,792. The trade was a 77.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 390,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $29,604,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at $33,991,738.90. This represents a 46.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Fox Advisors raised Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

