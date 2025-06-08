RDA Financial Network Buys 4,525 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,843 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 382,678 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,303,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,394,921 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,783,000 after buying an additional 547,384 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 1,110,948 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,393,000 after buying an additional 76,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications
In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $396,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,352.80. This represents a 47.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,400. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Verizon Communications Price Performance
Shares of VZ stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.31 billion. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.
About Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
