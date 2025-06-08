Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,520,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,912 shares during the period. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.65% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $60,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWZ. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6%

PWZ stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.