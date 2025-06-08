Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Trimmed by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,553 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $20.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Cfra Research raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

