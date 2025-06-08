Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $1.94 Million in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.88% of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFLO. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $418,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SFLO opened at $25.94 on Friday. VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The company has a market cap of $264.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.0156 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th.

The VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (SFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Small Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of 200 small-cap US companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics.

