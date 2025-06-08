RDA Financial Network Makes New Investment in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN)

RDA Financial Network bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. RDA Financial Network owned about 0.12% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,687,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,448,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,757,000 after purchasing an additional 533,429 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 795,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,643,000 after purchasing an additional 503,239 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,134,000. Finally, FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $5,652,000.

NYSEARCA XTEN opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $50.05.

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

