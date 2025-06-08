West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Holdings Lowered by Seilern Investment Management Ltd

Seilern Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 441,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up approximately 6.5% of Seilern Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Seilern Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $98,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $290,604,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5,074.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 689,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,851,000 after buying an additional 676,167 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 731.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $209,879,000 after acquiring an additional 563,705 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,090,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $357,238,000 after acquiring an additional 494,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5,277.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 425,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 417,995 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on WST shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $470.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $224.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.79. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.43 and a 1 year high of $352.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.24 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.