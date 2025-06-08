RDA Financial Network Has $7.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,588,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $130.44 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.83.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.