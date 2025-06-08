2,500 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Purchased by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NCP Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $220.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.93. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $370.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.34 and a beta of 1.40.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $52,148.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,103.50. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 18,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,207,389.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,948 shares in the company, valued at $46,597,930.48. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,203 shares of company stock worth $3,848,569. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDB. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $213.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.47.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

