Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Makes New $338,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of XLG stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $51.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

