Pines Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.85. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.