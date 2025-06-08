Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,596 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

XLG stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $51.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

