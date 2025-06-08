Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.93.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $129.26 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $94.09 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $560.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson acquired 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $31,659.10. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $93,876.85. This represents a 50.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

