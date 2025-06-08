SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.4% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $558.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $527.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.57. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.07.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

