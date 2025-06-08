Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires Shares of 48,918 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INDA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $928,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 138,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $110,165,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 7.8%

BATS:INDA opened at $54.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $59.49.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.