Analysts Set Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Price Target at $3.88

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. National Bankshares lowered shares of Lithium Americas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

LAC stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Members Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

