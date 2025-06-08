Sivia Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $87.18 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $118.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average is $96.42. The company has a market cap of $110.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.