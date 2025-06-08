Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $453,000 Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sony Group Stock Up 1.4%
Shares of SONY opened at $26.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $161.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Sony Group Company Profile
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.
