Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $453,000 Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of SONY opened at $26.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $161.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SONY

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.