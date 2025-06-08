ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Time to Buy?

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $759.30 and last traded at $758.90. Approximately 327,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,665,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $747.76.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. Susquehanna decreased their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $906.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $694.72 and a 200-day moving average of $711.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $1,239,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in ASML by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

