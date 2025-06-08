Clean Yield Group Has $471,000 Stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group owned 0.09% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 941.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 479 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,025 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $229.91 on Friday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $300.00. The company has a market cap of $494.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The savings and loans company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is presently 19.47%.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

