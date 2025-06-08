Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $77.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average of $79.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $87.81.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

