Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Increases Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. owned about 0.05% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000.

BATS:SMOT opened at $33.86 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $375.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

