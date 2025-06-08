Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Bought by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,930,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,756,000 after buying an additional 34,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,713,000 after buying an additional 476,089 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,087,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,000 after buying an additional 26,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,351,000 after buying an additional 55,272 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 764,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after buying an additional 99,604 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $41.05 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $43.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.88.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

