Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,976,000 after buying an additional 224,182 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 691,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,656,000 after buying an additional 68,097 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 425,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,476,000 after buying an additional 206,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after buying an additional 75,061 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after buying an additional 29,543 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of DMXF opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.88. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $74.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.11.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.