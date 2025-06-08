Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 670 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 42,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 186.7% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,256 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 365,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,074.9% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.60. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

