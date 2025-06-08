Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 32,745 Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 32,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 40,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $43.58.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

