Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Purchased by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMV. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 29,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NUMV opened at $35.40 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $371.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

