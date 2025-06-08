Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Purchased by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 917.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 92,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 724,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 283,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 46,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5%

PXH opened at $22.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $23.27.

About Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.