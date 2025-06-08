Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NUMG stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $422.66 million, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $51.67.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.