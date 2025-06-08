Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,789,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,778 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF comprises 9.2% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC owned about 9.39% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $89,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 519,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 401,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,061,000 after buying an additional 226,939 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 365,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 334,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 297,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 54,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Price Performance

BATS:MEAR opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.44 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

About iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.