GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) is Clean Yield Group’s 8th Largest Position

Clean Yield Group lessened its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,949 shares during the quarter. GSK makes up about 2.3% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in GSK were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in shares of GSK by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of GSK by 470.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. GSK’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.4216 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 86.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

